Abbeville mayoral candidates share plans ahead of the election

ABBEVILLE — Current Mayor Roslyn White and Anita Levy are going head-to-head in the upcoming mayoral election in Abbeville. Both candidates say an important issue right now is developing the city’s infrastructure.

Each candidate shared projects they feel are necessary for the community.

What are some projects that you feel are necessary for the city to have done and what would be your plan to achieve them?

“The next approach for me will be to go and do a deep assessment of the sewer plant, our wastewater plant, and see what upgrades need to be done to be able to better serve the customers because government’s first and primary role is to provide critical infrastructure for our community at an affordable cost, and we are working on that,” White said.

“We need a lot of roads that need to be fixed. We need to start, and I’ll say it again, we need businesses over here. We need to bring revenue back to Vermilion Parish, back to Abbeville. Like I said again, probably get some people to come in and do classes for some people that don’t know how to do it, you know, because I have a nonprofit,” Levy said.

White and Levy also shared how they plan to engage the community in city government.

What is your vision for community engagement and listening to residents regularly?

“I host a coffee talk every month. Every month we invite the whole community to come out and whatever the, the conversation, there’s no conversation that’s off limits, right? We always have special guests, but there’s always a Q&A that’s just general questions and answers,” White said.

“I have an open door policy. If somebody calls me and they need advice or somebody calls and complain about something, I want to be able to have an open door policy with all the residents in Abbeville,” Levy said.

Each candidate's full interviews are linked.

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