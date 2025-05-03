Abbeville man accused of setting home on fire to cash out insurance claim

VERMILION PARISH — State Fire Marshal deputies arrested a 44-year-old Abbeville man accused of setting fire to his own home in an alleged attempt to defraud his insurance company.

Jonathan D. Lovett was booked into the Vermilion Parish Jail on a charge of arson with intent to defraud. His arrest follows an investigation into two fires at his residence in the 9400 block of Louisiana Highway 343.

According to officials, firefighters with the Meaux Nunez Volunteer Fire Department first responded to the home at 8 p.m. on March 21, 2025, for a fire in the laundry room. Crews were able to extinguish the flames, which caused only minor damage.

But just hours later — at 2:32 a.m. on March 22 — crews returned to the same home, this time finding it fully engulfed in flames. The house was destroyed.

Investigators determined both fires were intentionally set. Public records revealed the home was in foreclosure, and Lovett had received an insurance payout following the fires.

The State Fire Marshal is asking anyone with information about suspected arson cases to call the Arson Hotline at 1-844-954-1221 or submit a tip online at lasfm.org. Tips can remain anonymous.