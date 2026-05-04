Abbeville Main Street businesses can apply for restoration grants up to $10,000

ABBEVILLE — Main Street communities across Louisiana are eligible to apply for a restoration incentive grant, but businesses must meet qualifications to receive funding.

Abbeville Main Street Manager Charlene Beckett said the grants support exterior building improvements.

"They have to be over 50 years old and they have to be located in the historic district. It offers them the opportunity to do work in the exterior of their buildings, and it can be anywhere from $1,000 to a $10,000 grant," Beckett said.

Abbeville Main Street businesses have received the grant 39 times, putting a nearly $700,000 investment into the district.

Beckett said the grants have helped preserve the area's historic character while also boosting business.

"We are so fortunate because we still have some of our beautiful historic buildings, and so a fresh coat of paint— when I talked to the business owners after they have done that, they have noticed that their business has increased some. So, it's really kept us historic, and it's just an incentive to be in the downtown and it helps our businesses too, you know, all together," she said.

Some businesses have already applied. Those who have not can contact Beckett directly for help with the process.

"They can call me at the Main Street Office and I can forward them the application," she said. "I can assist them answering any questions, and then they need to get cost estimates for what they want to do and photographs and just, you know, turn that in," she added.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.