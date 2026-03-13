Abbeville kicks off 'Sounds in the Square' with performance by Lukas Meaux and Cajun Beat

ABBEVILLE — Abbeville began hosting 'Sounds in the Square' in 2009.

Each Fall and Spring, they host performers in Magdalen Square. Thursday evening, people from around Acadiana attended the concert, even welcoming guests from as far as Canada and New York.

Lukas Meaux, a firefighter with Abbeville Fire Department, got the opportunity to perform to kick off this year’s series of concerts.

"It'll be great because it's been a little while since I've played local because I'm originally from Kaplan. I live in Meaux now, so I have a bunch of family and friends that live, you know, anywhere from here to there, so it'll definitely be fun to see people show up tonight," Meaux said.

Abbeville Councilman Brady Broussard said everyone is welcome to attend the concerts.

“It’s for Abbeville, it’s for Vermilion Parish, and it’s for all of Acadiana. We invite everyone to come out and enjoy this free concert. Dancing, food, music—it’s a win for everybody under these beautiful skies we have,” Broussard said.

This spring, Abbeville will host three more bands in Magdalen Square, with the next being Austin Reaux and Cajun Company on March 19.

