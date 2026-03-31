Abbeville homeowners faced utility shutoffs due to bill transfer issues

ABBEVILLE — New homeowners in Abbeville faced utility shutoffs after they say they were unable to transfer the bill into their names because of code ordinances, including a requirement to install plumbing in a backyard shed.

Christopher Wallis sold his home to Madison Trahan and Ramzy Devalcourt in January. After the sale, the new owners tried to have the home’s utilities transferred into their name, but said they began facing problems with the city.

"We officially purchased the house January 26th, and we have it on file that Ramzy went into the building, City Hall, January 28th. He went, he put his application in, paid a little service fee, and we were trying to transfer our names into the utility account. However, they wouldn’t allow that because of these ordinances," Trahan said.

Since the account remained in the prior owner's name, the new owners did not initially have access to pay the utilities and they were cut off.

"We live in South Louisiana. It gets hot. I mean, it’s already 80 degrees. So in the middle of the summer, you cut off utilities to babies or old people— what happens?" Wallis said.

Before the sale went through, the home passed an inspection. However, the city said it did not meet certain codes. One issue noted that the new owners need to install plumbing into a shed in the backyard. However, Wallis, the former owner, said the shed has never had plumbing while in the backyard.

"I thought everything was good, but then it wasn’t because we still had to transfer everything in our name and we still had all these ordinances to follow. I don’t have $10,000 to pay for plumbing. I’m sorry, I don’t know who does," Trahan said.

Abbeville Mayor Roslyn White provided a written response regarding the situation.

"Utility transfer was requested on January 27,2026. Inspection occurred on January 28, 2026 and notice of issues were sent the same day," White wrote.

I asked White for information regarding the city ordinance the owners referenced.

She responded, "Utilities were restored on Friday, March 27. Homeowner had not request (sic) reinspection to complete transfer request."

Trahan said the electricity cord to the shed was cut off, so they are no longer required to add plumbing.

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