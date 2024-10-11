Abbeville General Hospital to expand surgical and OB facilities to meet community needs

ABBEVILLE, KATC — Abbeville General Hospital is set to expand its surgical and obstetrics wing, aiming to enhance healthcare services for residents of Vermilion Parish. This project, expected to break ground in 2026, will help accommodate the growing needs of the community as the local population ages.

Registered Nurse and Project Manager Chuck Guidry expressed enthusiasm about the expansion, stating, “Currently, it’s difficult to get OR time in any OR area. By expanding, we will be able to see more patients and accommodate more local residents.” The new facilities will include a dedicated cesarean room, six operating rooms, and two procedure rooms, increasing the hospital's surgical volume by 6,000 to 7,000 surgeries annually.

Hospital CEO Michael Bertrand highlighted the importance of keeping families together during healthcare visits. “The newest healthcare trend is to have mom, baby, and spouse or significant other in the room for the total stay rather than separating them. For that to happen, we need larger rooms in a spacious facility,” he said.

The project, estimated at approximately $30 million, is supported by a USDA eligibility grant designed for rural development.

The two-story building will connect to the existing facility, featuring a registration area and lobby for families, with the surgical suites located on the second floor.

As the hospital works to provide top-tier care, the expansion is a vital step in ensuring that Vermilion Parish residents have access to essential healthcare services closer to home.