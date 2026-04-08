Abbeville City Council votes to purchase cultural center and government office complex from Police Jury

ABBEVILLE — The Abbeville City Council voted Tuesday evening to purchase the Abbeville Cultural and Historical Center and the Vermilion Parish Government Office Complex from the Vermilion Parish Police Jury.

The decision comes nearly seven months after the Police Jury discussed relocating or repurposing the cultural center. The Police Jury later proposed the city could acquire the cultural center if it also purchased the government office complex.

“The building we are in right now would not be in the possession of city government if we did not take the offer, which was 2 for 1,” Councilman Brady Broussard Jr. said.

Last month, the city decided to have the government office complex inspected before purchasing it.

Broussard said, “The council did move to accept the police jury’s offer, and now, we’ll get the attorneys, the mayor and the president of the police jury to work those details out."

Broussard added that under the city’s ownership, the government office complex will serve the city court judge, the city’s marshal, and provide storage for the police department’s files.

Vermilion Parish Tourism Director Alison Miller said the council’s vote eased her worries on the center’s future.

“It takes a huge weight off my shoulder because for seven months we were kind of in limbo wondering what was going to happen to our exhibits, what was going to happen to the cultural center," she said.

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