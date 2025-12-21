Abbeville church, youth group host 2nd Annual Christmas Extravaganza & Community Celebration

VERMILION PARISH (ABBEVILLE) — Holiday spirit filled James A. Herald Elementary School's multipurpose building on Saturday, as families gathered for the Nehemiah Project’s 2nd Annual Christmas Extravaganza and Community Celebration.

The Polar Express–themed event featured the giveaway of more than 250 gifts to elementary-aged children. Organizers said the presents were donated and purchased by the church and its youth group and included eight bicycles, two scooters, nearly 2,300 books and other toys.

The celebration was held inside the school’s multipurpose building and was hosted by Pathways Forward, the Nehemiah Project’s youth group, in collaboration with One Church of Vermilion Parish.

In addition to gift giveaways, children were able to take part in a wide variety of holiday-themed activities throughout the day.

“We’ve got everything from photos with Santa,” said Pastor Walter August III of One Church. “They’ve got ornament making, snack stations, hot cocoa, cookie making, letters to Santa, ring toss, snowshoe activities, musical chairs. We even have a barber here doing free haircuts for the kids. It’s a great overall event.”

Organizers said the goal of the event was to create a festive, welcoming environment for families while giving back to the Abbeville community during the holiday season.