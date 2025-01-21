Abbeville church opens warming center with help from young volunteer

ABBEVILLE, KATC - As a cold front moves in, a local church is stepping up to provide warmth and comfort to the community.

Seven-year-old Koah Brown, granddaughter of Bishop BK Stevens of Faith Hope Christian Fellowship Church in Abbeville, is helping make sure no one is left out in the cold.

Koah, who has been volunteering at the church, was seen putting blankets to those arriving at the warming center. "I need one over here," she said, showing everyone that even the youngest among us can lend a helping hand.

Bishop Stevens, who leads the church, explained the center’s purpose as a refuge for those in need. “Sometimes people fall on bad times. So, that’s why we wanted to open our church, our building, so that we can give somebody just a little sense of relief,” he said.

The church has transformed its sanctuary into a safe space, offering warmth and shelter to up to 70 people. The warming center will remain open from 4 p.m. Monday until Friday morning, with meals and blankets provided to everyone who walks through the doors.

Koah, who’s known for her big heart, had a special message for other young volunteers. "You're not too small, you're a big girl," she said, encouraging others to get involved, no matter their age.

In addition to providing shelter, the church is offering three meals per day.. “It’s cold outside,” she said, echoing the sentiments of many in the community. "We want to help the community because it’s cold, so people don’t get sick."

Bishop Stevens emphasized that the warming center is open to everyone, regardless of background or affiliation. "Even though it's a church, we have transformed it and made it welcoming for the people," he said.

As Acadiana braces for colder temperatures, Faith Hope Christian Fellowship is providing a vital resource to ensure residents have a safe, warm place to stay.

Location:

407 B K Stevens Dr,

Abbeville, LA, 70510

(337) 898-0218

