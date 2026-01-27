Abbeville church opens warming center to help residents escape the cold

VERMILION PARISH (ABBEVILLE) — As frigid temperatures grip Acadiana, a local church is opening its doors to help keep neighbors warm.

Faith Hope Fellowship Church, located at 405 BK Stevens Drive in Abbeville, has extended its hours to operate as a warming center through Wednesday afternoon, offering shelter and essential services to those in need.

Bishop BK Stevens said the church sees its mission as serving the community during difficult times.

“The church is not for us—it’s for the Lord. We just open up our doors because we believe that this is His building," Stevens said.

Formerly located on East Martin Luther King Drive, the church has long provided support during cold weather and other community emergencies.

With assistance from the Red Cross and church members, the warming center offers more than just a place to stay.

Guests have access to showers, hygiene kits, clean clothing, and basic necessities. Stevens said parishioners donated items like t-shirts, underwear and more for those arriving without adequate supplies.

Volunteers are also preparing three hot meals a day in the church kitchen. Stevens’ daughter, Katrina Harris, said teamwork among volunteers has helped the operation run smoothly.

“We’ve been taking shifts,” Harris said. “Some serve lunch, and then some serve dinner.”

She says the effort is about ensuring people have a safe, warm place during dangerous weather conditions.

“Just knowing they have a warm spot to come to gives us satisfaction,” Stevens said. “We want people to know we’re always here, no matter what.”