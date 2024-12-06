Abbeville celebrates 25 years of holiday tradition with annual Christmas stroll

ABBEVILLE, KATC — The city of Abbeville is marking a quarter-century of holiday tradition with the return of its beloved Christmas Stroll, a festive event that has become a hallmark of the community’s holiday season.

Residents and visitors gathered on the night of the stroll to experience the magic of Abbeville’s lights, decorations, and warm, old-fashioned charm. This year, the event featured 28 locations throughout the city, each offering something special, from dazzling lights to unique holiday displays.

Ana-Rene’ Duhon, a 5th grader, couldn’t contain her excitement as she described the spectacle: “I think it was beautiful, I love seeing it lit up.”

For families like the Lowes, the stroll is a chance to create lasting memories. Trevor Lowe, visiting from Lafayette, shared that this year’s event is particularly special: “I had my daughter a few months ago and we are celebrating her first Christmas.”

The Stroll also draws in younger visitors, like 3rd grader Navaeh Kibodeaux, who expressed her excitement about the lights and decorations. “We like the Christmas lights and we like all the decorations,” she said.

A key part of the festivities is the annual card-stamping challenge, where visitors collect stamps from each location for a chance to win a gift basket. For many, it’s more than just a scavenger hunt; it’s an opportunity to explore the heart of Abbeville.

Charlene Beckett, Abbeville’s Main Street Manager, reflected on the event’s growth over the past 25 years. “It’s amazing to think about. 25 years ago we may have had businesses or ten civic organizations that wanted to participate, and it’s grown to 28, and it’s still growing. If you want to feel an old-fashioned Christmas event, come to Abbeville.”

For Mary Ellen Sonnier, who has been involved from the very beginning, the event fosters a sense of community. “It makes you feel like there’s camaraderie in town, and that people are enjoying the season and they are enjoying the night,” she said.

One of the most cherished stops on the stroll is the Depot, where signature ornaments are made by local artisans. The Depot has been part of the event since its inception, and Sonnier says each year adds a new ornament to the collection. “Every year, one more ball goes to the collection,” she said.

When asked about her favorite ornament, Sonnier pointed to one that holds a special meaning. “I think my favorite one is the church,” she said, smiling.

As the stroll continues to grow, so does its ability to bring the community together, with families, friends, and neighbors all coming together to celebrate the season in true Abbeville style.

