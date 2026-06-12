Abbeville business owner, councilman-elect dies at 58; council considers next steps

ABBEVILLE — Longtime Abbeville business owner Neal Richard passed away on Wednesday. He was 58.

Richard took over his family business, Richard's Meat Market, following his father's retirement over 30 years ago.

Councilman Brady Broussard, Jr. says Richard was well-loved by the Abbeville community.

“Neal was a very popular person in Abbeville, and went to school here, goes to church here, raises his family here, and has a long running family business," Broussard said.

That popularity was evident when the community elected Richard to Abbeville's City Council during the May 16 election.

“I worked with Neal for more than 1 or 2 years about joining us in the city, and he decided to do it. So this is really something hard to adjust to," Broussard said.

Following his unexpected death, Broussard says the council is considering their next steps.

“There is a state law process in place, and the council will be naming an interim council until the state of Louisiana sets the election date— which we expect will be in the November election," he said.

Richard's funeral will take place at Vincent Funeral Home in Abbeville on Saturday, June 13. Visitation begins at 9 a.m.

