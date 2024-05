The bridge on La. 14, the bypass, is currently out, Abbeville officials say.

They're asking motorists to plan an alternate route if they need to be in that area.

Once they've heard from DOTD they will share the info, they say.

We've also reached out to DOTD to ask for some details on what is happening and what's next, and we'll update that story as soon as we can.

Attention travelers

Here's the post: