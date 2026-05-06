Abbeville boxing club owner uses sport to mentor youth in the community

ABBEVILLE — An Abbeville man is using his passion for boxing to mentor youth and give kids in the community something positive to work toward.

Timothy Moore Sr., owner of Bay City Boxing, has been hosting boxing camps and training children out of his home.

LaShonda Moore, his wife, said, "Just kind of giving them something to look forward to that was positive, you know, after seeing a lot of the negative things. We wanted it to be something that people see as a positive venture."

The club's impact has reached into the local juvenile justice system. Abbeville City Court Judge Richard Putnam said he recently saw Moore's boxing club make a difference for a child involved in a case before his court.

"He was on the verge of not finishing the requirements that he needed to finish to push the case forward in his favor, and so what we decided to do with the DA's office and with the kid and his parents was to…instead of failing in the community service that he was doing, it gave him an opportunity to go do that," Putnam said.

He and his wife, LaShonda Moore, are now fundraising to secure a larger facility to accommodate the growing number of kids joining the program.

"That was the main goal. Get back established with having a facility, a boxing ring— helping kids that, you know, with community service, kids coming out of juvenile court, kids that's less fortunate," he said.

Moore said they will have a fundraiser on May 23rd to raise money for a facility, and they will host a camp from June 8-12.

To donate or register for classes, you can contact Timothy Moore at (337)296-2685 or LaShonda Moore at (337)224-2319.

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