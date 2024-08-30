A sweet treat that’s twice as nice: Ms. Peanut’s Snowie Treats grand opening

ABBEVILLE, KATC - Ms. Peanut’s Snowie Treats, a snowball shop in Abbeville, celebrated its grand opening Friday, August 30th, 2024.

The opening was filled with residents of all ages and Vermilion Parish Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lauren Trahan, who assisted with the ribbon cutting ceremony.

"I was a little kid making snowballs at home with a little ice machine that my parents brought from the store, using a little syrup, and now I'm here making real snowballs, making our own flavors. It's a lot of love and care that we put into the quality of what we're providing for our customers and you can literally taste it,” Ms. Peanut’s Snowie Treats Manager Cristen Young said.

Back in 2012, she started this venture with her family using a mobile stand. 12 years later, she is cementing her family’s legacy on the streets of Abbeville and says it’s a family affair. “We named it (Ms. Peanut’s Snowie Treats) after my grandmother because she was the one who purchased the original mobile stand,” she said.

Community members from near and far came to support the Young family.

“I took off of work just to get this snowball,” Ricky Suggs said.

This location goes beyond the tasty treats. This is an outlet where children in the community can feel safe and included.

“It brought back a lot of memories. The food was always good. The kids got to play. So, it’s nice to have something to come back to,” longtime Customer Dean Frederick said.

Decades ago, another snowball shop called “Special Treats” was in this same location. Special Treats opened in 1978, closing in 2010 for personal reasons.

Theresea Guidry, Special Treats owner, and her daughter were in attendance at the grand opening.

“Lots of memories, lots of memories and I'm so happy to see that it's alive again. The people that have taken over are wonderful,” she said.

As for Young, she hopes to continue their legacy and make a positive impact.

"Representation is really important. To have something positive to show the kids that you can own a business and that anything is possible,” Young said.

Ms. Peanut’s Snowie Treats is open Monday - Saturday from 11am - 7 pm.

Address:

212 Donald Frederick Blvd,

Abbeville, LA, 70510

(337) 238-0376

