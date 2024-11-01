A Community Favorite: The cotton candy man returns this Halloween

MAURICE, KATC — For decades, Mr. Woody has brought joy to the Maurice community every Halloween with his sweet cotton candy. “All the kids get excited about the cotton candy. They ask, ‘Mr. Woody, are you making cotton candy again?’ Yes, I am, every Halloween,” he says with a smile.

Known affectionately as the "Cotton Candy Man," Mr. Woody has become a beloved figure in the neighborhood, his sugary creations a staple of the holiday festivities. “For me, it’s one of my favorite days of the year,” he adds, as the sound of his cotton candy machine fills the air.

Mr. Woody’s cotton candy has become more than just a treat; it’s woven into the fabric of the community’s Halloween tradition. “It feels great. It’s actually become part of the community. Everyone talks about the cotton candy and they plan when they’re coming. They decide where they are going to go trick-or-treating based on whether they stop here first or last,” he explains.

Rain or shine, Mr. Woody, along with his wife, Michelle, and friend Ronnie, is dedicated to keeping this cherished tradition alive. “Last year, we usually made this at the office where it’s air-conditioned, but we can’t transport cotton candy in the rain because it will melt. So, we’re making it here in the garage with the door open to let the air conditioning in,” he shares. “This is the second time we’ve had to do it in our garage, but rain or shine, we’ll have cotton candy.”

Reflecting on the years gone by, Mr. Woody notes the passage of time: “It’s kind of odd to think that my kids were little when we started. They weren’t driving or anything, and now one’s in college and one’s a junior in high school, and I’m still doing it for all the other kids.”

As the Halloween season approaches, the excitement in Maurice is palpable, with Mr. Woody’s cotton candy once again set to sweeten the holiday for children and families alike.