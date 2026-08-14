74th Shrimp Festival foot traffic brings new faces to Delcambre bar

VERMILION PARISH — For 74 years, the Delcambre Shrimp Festival has brought crowds, food and entertainment to Vermilion Parish, and the festival traffic is giving one local business a boost.

Suzie Clark, a bartender at Outriggers, said the festival brings more than just customers — it brings people and stories.

“love it, the people sit here and they tell the stories and all I do is sit here all day long,” Clark said.

Located just steps from the festival grounds, Outriggers gives Clark a front-row view of the five-day event and the people it attracts.

“this is where you see people you haven't seen in years, next thing you know people are like, ‘suzie!’ and you're like, ‘where have you been?!’” Clark said.

The Delcambre Shrimp Festival features a shrimp cook-off, carnival rides, live music and a street fair. Clark said festival-goers often make their way into Outriggers to escape the heat and take a break from the festivities.

“the people from there come here to get out of the heat and they're like, ‘oh it's a little bar!’” Clark said.

Clark has attended the Delcambre Shrimp Festival for years, but this is her first time experiencing it as a bartender at Outriggers.

“you meet so many diverse people that some have accents of here, some have accents of north, some have accents of england, you know, they come from all over the place!” Clark said.

The festival fun starts at 6:30 p.m., with live music beginning at 7 p.m. The festival runs through Sunday August 16th. Admission is $10, while children 12 and younger get in free.

For Clark, the festival captures the welcoming spirit of Delcambre.

“thats how the people here are, you just smile and have fun,” Clark said.

