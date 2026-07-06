$4 million project underway to replace timber bridges on LA 339 in Erath

ERATH — A $4 million construction project is underway on LA 339 in Erath, where crews are replacing three timber bridges with reinforced concrete boxes.

"The amount of vehicles that probably drive on that roadway, the weight of vehicles that drive on that roadway, so we need to put something there that's a lot sturdier," said Deidra Druilhet, public information officer for DOTD.

Crews are tackling one bridge at a time, beginning with the timber bridge near Hidalgo Road. Drivers are being rerouted via LA 14 and LA 338 during construction.

Residents along the detour routes said the increase in traffic has been noticeable.

"It's just been a lot of traffic. I got kids, so I watch the road a lot. And yeah, it's just a lot of traffic from people who live on 339, and they pass in front of my house," said Antonio Walters, an Erath resident.

Druilhet said the bridge near Hidalgo Road is expected to be completed by August. The timber bridges along Broadview Drive and Durphy Road are also part of the project and will be replaced by December.

