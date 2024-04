Prev Next Scripps National

Posted at 8:56 AM, Apr 02, 2024

For the first time in Vermilion Parish, a childhood educator has become a finalist for the early childhood leader of the year award.

The Louisiana Department of Education released the names of 67 state educators who are one step closer to being chosen for the award.

Abbeville Childhood Educator Tiffany Comeaux is among the finalists. KATC’s Vermilion Parish Reporter Penelope Lopez will have more on this tonight.



Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.