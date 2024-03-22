USA Rice leadership program makes annual Vermilion Parish stop

Kaplan, La. - On Wednesday evening, community members, farmers, and the USA Rice Leadership 2024/26 cohort came together in Kaplan for an annual crawfish boil.

The dinner was hosted by Christian and Julie Richard, a fifth-generation rice producer in Kaplan.

The Rice Leadership Development Program gives young men and women a comprehensive understanding of the U.S. rice industry, with an emphasis on personal development and communication training.

The new producer class members are Allen Anderson, East Bernard, Texas; Carissa Lee, Maxwell, California; John McLain, Abbeville, Louisiana; Cole Reiners, Mowata, Louisiana; Everett Willey, Nicolaus, California. The new industry-related class members are Andy Brown, Walker, Louisiana; Jason Satterfield, Jonesboro, Arkansas.

The program started more than 30 years ago and most of the current leaders of the rice industry are alumni of the program. The cohort is immersed into the rice industry from the very start of their rigorous program. The class travels across the United States to different rice producing states like Texas, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Arkansas, California, and Illinois so they can become future rice leaders. The class also travels to Washington DC to talk with different industry leaders making an impact on a national level.

“We’ve had over 230 people that have participated in the program since its inception. If you look at all the people that support the Rice Federation probably 90% of them have gone through this program. This program is a backbone of the rice industry,” Program Director Steve Linscombe said.

This year, there is a Vermilion Parish native who is a part of the leadership class. Second-Generation Rice Producer John McLain says he’s fortunate to be part of a team that will propel him forward.

“As a rice farmer, this is a good organization to be a part of to ensure rice production in this area is continued. We develop leadership skills to help not only the industry but to also spread the word of rice, rice production, and rice farming. Rice is a good crop, a good food source and I want to be a good leader of it to ensure that this will continue for the generations to come,” he said.

To apply for the program and for additional information please visit http://www.usarice.com/foundation/leadership-program. For additional information please contact Steve Linscombe (Program Director) slinscombe@usarice.com.