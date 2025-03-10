Search continues for Pitt college student who went missing in Dominican Republic on spring break

A 20-year-old college student from Virginia has been missing from a spring break trip in the Dominican Republic since last Thursday, authorities said.

Sudiksha Konanki, a student at the University of Pittsburgh, was reported missing on March 6 while on vacation with five of her college friends at a resort in the popular tourist destination of Punta Cana.

According to The Associated Press, authorities said she was last on the beach before dawn near the resort the group was staying at.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia said in a statement that it's working with federal officials and university police in support of the Dominican National Police investigation.

Konanki is a citizen of India and a U.S. permanent resident from Chantilly, Virginia, the sheriff’s office said.

The Associated Press reported that Konaki’s father, Subbarayudu, and his wife flew to Punta Cana with two friends after learning she had gone missing.

While most of the search for Konaki has been focused in and around the water, her father has asked authorities to widen their search because it was unusual that she had left her phone with her friends before disappearing.