Late 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek honored with new Forever stamps

Late “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek will be honored with a new Forever stamp, the show announced Friday.

The beloved and longtime TV personality died in 2020 at the age of 80 after a public battle with pancreatic cancer. He hosted the popular quiz show for 37 seasons, becoming a household name.

The United States Postal Service said the special stamp coincides with the show's 60th Diamond Celebration, launched earlier this year to celebrate its ongoing legacy.

The royal blue stamps come in a sheet of 20, formatted to resemble the video monitors of a “Jeopardy!” game board. Each stamp states, “This naturalized U.S. citizen hosted the quiz show ‘Jeopardy!’ for 37 seasons,” with the answer, “Who is Alex Trebek?” written underneath, upside down.

USPS Sheet of Alex Trebek Forever stamps

Trebek is originally from Ontario, Canada, and became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 1998.

Forever stamps will always be equal to USPS’s current First Class Mail one-ounce price.

Presales for the stamps began Friday. You can order them at USPS.com.

A public ceremony will be held Monday at Sony Picture Studios in Culver City, California to celebrate the stamp, featuring appearances by the show’s current host, Ken Jennings, and Trebek’s wife, Jean.

