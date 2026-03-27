Iran-linked group claims it hacked FBI Director Kash Patel’s email account

Iran-linked hackers from the “Handala Hack” group claim they breached the personal email account of FBI Director Kash Patel.

The group has posted what it says are private photos of Patel, his resume and a larger .zip file that purportedly contains additional hacked materials.

Scripps News has reached out to the FBI and the Department of Justice for more information about the apparent breach and is awaiting a response.

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The hack was first reported by Reuters, which reported that the Justice Department indicated the published material appears to be authentic.

Earlier this month, the DOJ seized and took down four websites linked to the group. Authorities said the sites targeted adversaries of the Iranian regime by claiming credit for hacking activity, posting sensitive data stolen in those breaches and calling for the killing of journalists, dissidents and Israeli nationals.

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The apparent hack comes at a critical time in the U.S. war with Iran. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that "very good and productive conversations" were held about a potential ceasefire. He also extended a pause on airstrikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure while those negotiations are ongoing.

Iran has previously said it is not directly communicating with the U.S. However, experts say messages are likely being passed through intermediaries.