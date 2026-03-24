Bahrain proposes UN resolution to protect Strait of Hormuz as war in Iran snarls global shipments

As the war in Iran stretches to more than three weeks, Bahrain has submitted a United Nations resolution to protect commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

The critical waterway sees nearly one-fifth of the global oil supply pass through it. Iran has effectively shut down the strait, sending gas prices skyrocketing in the U.S. and around the world.

RELATED STORY | Trump threatens attacks on Iranian power plants if Tehran fails to open the Strait of Hormuz

The draft resolution would authorize other Gulf countries to use "all necessary means" to protect commercial shipping. The measure has already received the support of Gulf Arab states and will likely get the support of the U.S. as countries hope to restabilize global markets.

However, the resolution is unlikely to pass as Russia and China both have veto power at the U.N. Security Council and will likely utilize that power. Despite this, the draft resolution shows attempts are being made by Gulf states and the U.N. to resolve the ongoing blockade and settle global market concerns.

ADDITIONAL REPORTING | What to know about the Strait of Hormuz, a key passageway essential for global energy supply

Meanwhile, strikes on Iran continue to batter the country as Iranian drones target Israel and other sites across the Middle East, even after U.S. President Donald Trump claimed the U.S. was in negotiations about ending the war.

With thousands of U.S. marines and other military assets being deployed to the region, any talks between the U.S. and Iran appear to be tentative and will likely face an uphill battle with both sides increasing threats.

