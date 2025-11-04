Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
UPS plane crashes after takeoff from Louisville airport

The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport remains closed while crews continue firefighting and investigation efforts.
Flames and heavy smoke were seen rising from the airfield as fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze. (Scripps News)
A UPS cargo plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on Tuesday evening, federal officials said.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, UPS Flight 2976 went down around 5:15 p.m. local time after departing the airport. The McDonnell Douglas MD-11 was headed to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu.

Flames and heavy smoke were seen rising from the airfield as fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

It’s not yet known whether there were any injuries or fatalities. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The FAA said both the agency and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport remains closed while crews continue firefighting and investigation efforts.

