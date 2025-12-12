House Democrats release new Epstein photos showing Trump, Clinton

Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton appear in new photos released by Democrats on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee that are connected to the estate of Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump is shown with several women whose faces are blacked out, as well as in a separate image with Epstein.

Clinton also appears in photos with Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell. The images released do not have any context, date or times.

House Oversight Committee

Other prominent figures are also included in the latest batch of photos.

🚨 BREAKING: Oversight Dems received 95,000 new photos from Jeffrey Epstein's estate. These disturbing images raise even more questions about Epstein and his relationships with some of the most powerful men in the world. Time to end this White House cover-up. Release the files! pic.twitter.com/nQNIywayb9 — Oversight Dems (@OversightDems) December 12, 2025

Rep. Robert Garcia of California, the committee’s ranking Democrat, said the photos were recently turned over to the panel. Garcia said Democrats on the committee are reviewing even more images and plan to release them in the coming days and weeks.

In a statement, Garcia accused the White House and the Justice Department of withholding information related to Epstein’s associates and activities.

“It is time to end this White House cover-up and bring justice to the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein and his powerful friends,” Garcia said. “These disturbing photos raise even more questions about Epstein and his relationships with some of the most powerful men in the world.”

Garcia called on the Justice Department to release all remaining files related to Epstein, who died by suicide in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

“We will not rest until the American people get the truth,” Garcia said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.