FTC eases rules on website age verification tools to protect kids

The Federal Trade Commission wants to make it easier for websites to use age verification tools to determine if a user is a child or an adult.

RELATED STORY | Instagram chief says he does not believe people can get clinically addicted to social media

The goal is to better protect children from harmful online content. To achieve this, the FTC will not punish companies that collect limited personal information to confirm someone's age, provided they follow strict privacy rules.

This initiative stems from the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, which has been in place for decades. Under the act, any site targeted to children under 13, or sites that know they are collecting personal information from a child, must notify parents and obtain their consent.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | YouTube tests AI age verification system amid privacy concerns

However, the move is raising concerns.

Privacy advocates warn that collecting personal data for age checks could create new risks, especially if the information is stored or shared improperly.

This story was originally published by Susan El Khoury with the Scripps News Group in Tampa Bay, Florida.