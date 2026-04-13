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FTC eases rules on website age verification tools to protect kids

The FTC will allow companies to collect limited personal information for age verification to protect kids, but privacy advocates warn the move could create new data risks.
The FTC is making it easier for websites to use age verification tools to protect kids online, but privacy advocates warn of new data security risks. (Scripps News Group)
Push to add age verification on websites
Age verification
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The Federal Trade Commission wants to make it easier for websites to use age verification tools to determine if a user is a child or an adult.

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The goal is to better protect children from harmful online content. To achieve this, the FTC will not punish companies that collect limited personal information to confirm someone's age, provided they follow strict privacy rules.

This initiative stems from the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, which has been in place for decades. Under the act, any site targeted to children under 13, or sites that know they are collecting personal information from a child, must notify parents and obtain their consent.

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However, the move is raising concerns.

Privacy advocates warn that collecting personal data for age checks could create new risks, especially if the information is stored or shared improperly.

This story was originally published by Susan El Khoury with the Scripps News Group in Tampa Bay, Florida.

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