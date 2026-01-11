'Deep mistrust': Minneapolis mayor casts doubt on FBI investigation into ICE shooting

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is calling for the federal government to allow state agencies to assist in the investigation into the death of 37-year-old Renee Good, who was fatally shot last week by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent.

Speaking Sunday on NBC News' "Meet the Press," Frey pushed back at the narrative that the ICE agent was acting in self defense. He also said there is "deep mistrust" over the federal investigation into the shooting "because so many of the things that we are hearing are not true."

"If it was an FBI investigation that was done jointly with an investigation from the [Minnesota] Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, we could have some trust that there were entities and individuals at the table that were properly reviewing the evidence," Frey said.

"The ICE agent was not run over, as Trump stated," he added, urging people to watch bystander video from the incident that has circulated online.

Federal authorities have blocked state and local investigators from accessing evidence in the shooting and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said that decision makes it unable to investigate.

The BCA’s Force Investigations Unit was initially expected to conduct a joint investigation with the FBI. However, the agency said the U.S. Attorney’s Office later reversed course, leaving the investigation solely in federal hands.

"The BCA Force Investigations Unit was designed to ensure consistency, accountability and public confidence, none of which can be achieved without full cooperation and jurisdictional clarity," the agency said in a statement.

The ICE officer shot and killed Good on Wednesday in a residential neighborhood in Minneapolis while she was inside her vehicle. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem later said that local authorities don't have jurisdiction over the investigation, fueling skepticism from state and local leaders.

"I think it's clear to everyone, as they saw this, that it feels now that Minnesota has been taken out of the investigation," said Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. "It feels very, very difficult that we will get a fair outcome."

Noem and others in the Trump administration have repeatedly defended the ICE agent's actions and pushed the notion that Good was attempting to strike him with her car.

"This vehicle was used to hit this officer," Noem said on Thursday. "It was used as a weapon and the officer feels as though his life was in jeopardy."

Meanwhile, Democrats on the Committee on Homeland Security have requested that Noem testify about the investigation the FBI is conducting.

"Contrary to Secretary Noem’s press statements, there has been no evidence shared that would justify Ms. Good’s killing," Ranking Member Andrew R. Garbarino wrote in a letter to the committee's chair. "The perpetrator must be held accountable, and Secretary Noem must answer for this shooting as well as other recent acts of violence by her officers and agents."