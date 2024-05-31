Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Police report multiple casualties in Minneapolis active indecent

Law enforcement told people to avoid the area in the city's Whittier neighborhood as first responders dealt with a "fluid situation."
Multiple Minneapolis police vehicles
Shutterstock
Minneapolis police vehicles.
Multiple Minneapolis police vehicles
Posted at 8:19 PM, May 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-30 21:19:11-04

Police in Minneapolis responded to an active incident in the city's Whittier neighborhood that first responders described as a "fluid situation" on Thursday evening. The Minneapolis Police Department confirmed at least four civilians and two police officers were injured.

Authorities urged the public to avoid the area of the city at 22nd and Blaisdell as law enforcement responded, according to a message posted to social media.

Few additional details were provided by around 8 p.m. on Thursday night.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.