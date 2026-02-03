'Please pray': Savannah Guthrie releases first statement since mom went missing

"Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie is asking for prayers as authorities in Arizona search for her mother.

In her first statement since her mother was reported missing on Sunday, Guthrie said, "Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant. Raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment."

The Pima County sheriff believes Nancy Guthrie, 84, was taken from her home against her will, possibly abducted.

Sejal Govindarao/AP Law enforcement officers are present outside the home of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of "Today" host Savannah Guthrie, near Tucson, Ariz., Monday, Feb. 2, 2026.

Sheriff Chris Nanos said Monday that some things were found at the home that were "concerning" to investigators.

"We believe now, after we processed that crime scene, that we do in fact have a crime scene, that we do in fact have a crime," Nanos said, without elaborating on what evidence was found.

Nancy Guthrie is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Nanos noted that Nancy Guthrie has trouble getting around, making it unlikely she wandered off. He also noted she does not have any mental issues.

"This is a 84-year-old lady who suffers from some physical ailments — has some physical challenges, is in need of medication, medication that if she doesn't have in 24 hours it can be fatal," Nanos said.