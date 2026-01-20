Indiana judge and wife shot at their home; gunman still on the run

A Tippecanoe County judge and his wife were shot Sunday afternoon at their Lafayette, Indiana, home.

Authorities said Judge Steven Meyer sustained an injury to his arm, while his wife, Kimberly, was injured in the hip.

Both received medical attention and are in stable condition at last check.

Kimberly Meyer released a statement thanking investigators and the community.

"I have great confidence in the Lafayette Police Department's investigation and want to thank all the agencies involved for their work," she said. "We are also incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support from the community; everyone has been so kind and compassionate."

A motive for the shooting has not been revealed, but Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski assured residents that the city is doing everything in its power to bring those responsible to justice.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Meyer family," Roswarski said. "I want to ensure the community that every available resource is being used to apprehend the individual(s) responsible for this senseless unacceptable act of violence."

Chief Justice Loretta Rush also issued a statewide message to judges expressing concern for their safety and urging vigilance as the shooter remains at large.

Dear Colleagues,



Tippecanoe Superior Court 2 Judge Steve Meyer is a fellow judge and a longtime friend. I am deeply grateful he and his wife Kim are alive after having been shot in their home. Their health and well-being are of utmost concern to me.



As of the sending of this message, the shooter is purportedly still at large. Please be in contact with your local sheriff.



I worry about the safety of all our judges. As you work to peacefully resolve more than 1 million cases a year, you must not only feel safe, you must also be safe. Any violence against a judge or a judge's family is completely unacceptable. As public servants, you are dedicated to the rule of law.



I know you join me in praying for Steve and Kim and their speedy recovery. Meantime, please remain vigilant in your own security.

Anyone with information related to the shootings is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200.

This story was originally reported by the Scripps News Group station in Indianapolis.