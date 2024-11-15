UPDATE: Third arrest made in KOK shooting

Lafayette Police arrested a third St. Martinville man in connection with Saturday's shooting at University Avenue restaurant that left two dead and two wounded.

Deontre Spencer, 25, has been booked with two counts of first-degree murder, and two counts of attempted first degree murder. Police already arrested Trevon Charles, 26, and Dylon Doucet, 26. The two were booked earlier this week on the same charges. Both men are from St. Martinville.

The victims who died have been identified as Corey Mouton, 26, of Carencro and Jamir Carmouche, 24, of Lafayette.

