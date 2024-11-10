Three injured in shooting on e. University Ave., Lafayette police investigating

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The Lafayette Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on E. University Avenue, leaving three individuals injured. Officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 400 block of E. University Ave., where they confirmed that three victims had been injured in the incident. Their conditions have not been disclosed, and it is unclear if any suspects are in custody at this time.

A crime scene has been established, and investigators are working to gather evidence and interview witnesses to determine what led to the shooting. The area is expected to remain active as the investigation unfolds.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward. Tips can be shared with the Lafayette Police Department or anonymously through Lafayette Crime Stoppers by calling (337) 232-TIPS (8477), using the LPD mobile app, or the P3 TIPS app.