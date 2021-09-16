UL Football to improve concessions at Cajun Field

No one wants to wait in long lines while enjoying a football game, and the UL Athletic Department is trying to make sure that doesn't happen.

We're told some people waited in line for food and drinks for up to 30 minutes last weekend at the home opener. The complaints of UL football fans are being met with potential solutions.

Since Saturday, staff members have made several changes to improve your experience here at Cajun Field. Some of the changes include adding managers to concession stands,hiring more vendors, and enhancing grilling stations to keep up with orders.

They're also helping payment processes by adding four ATM machines, making cash only lanes, and adjusting the current credit card machines to avoid cell phone interference and speed up transactions.

Ariana Guzman, freshman at UL, says she believes more payment options are needed.

"Some people don't have cash on hand, sometimes I don't even have cash on hand myself. So I think it would be a lot more convenient, maybe to just have a credit card line to get what you like," Guzman said.

The previous problems did not stop fans from coming back out to the games, but some students say they would like more of a heads up on upcoming games.

"I think if people could see it and it were right there in front of them, I think more people would go," Jacques Hulin said.

Junior Anthony Algeciras says he’s looking forward to the improvements and continuing to cheer on the home team as they take on the national stage.

"I think it would definitely be great for us and our program if we can deliver a win for ourselves, especially since we're here at home."

The athletic organization says they will continue to listen from feedback from the public to improve their services.

