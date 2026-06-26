Could floodwaters in St. Landry Parish impact businesses?

LEBEAU, La. — With Highway 10 reopening in St. Landry Parish Thursday, business owners along the route are hopeful water levels will continue to fall, and their operations won't take a big hit.

At Stelly's, a gas station and grocery store that has stood for generations, owner Joel Stelly said he is closely monitoring the rising water. While his tanks have held up so far, he said they have systems in place if floodwaters ever do become a problem.

"We have pumps to pump the water out, and it can be tested to see if there's any water in it, but the tanks are pretty much on high ground, so we're not looking for anything like that to happen," Stelly said.

Stelly said, if water were to enter the system, gas pumps would only be down for a few days while crews clear and test the tanks, but as of now, it's business as usual.