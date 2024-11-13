Traffic Talk: Ambassador Caffery from Eraste Landry to Kaliste Saloom impassable from rain water

LAFAYETTE, La. — Ambassador Caffery Parkway from Eraste Landry to Kaliste Saloom is impassable Wednesday morning because of rain water, according to Lafayette Police Department.

Officers say the roadway can't be shut down because of its length, but drivers are asked to seek alternate routes and give themselves extra time on their morning commute.

