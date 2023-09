LAFAYETTE, La. — The eastbound outside lane of US 167 (Johnston Street), between Lana Drive and Guilbeaux Road, will be closed on Friday.

According to LaDOTD, the closure will begin at 8 pm on Friday, September 15, 2023, and end at 6 am on Monday, September 18, 2023, weather permitting.

In order for crews to perform roadway construction, this lane closure is necessary, officials say.