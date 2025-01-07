Major hit-and-run crash reported in Lafayette

UPDATE - Our crew reports the scene has since cleared, but we're still waiting for specific details from police.

Our crew did see an ambulance at the scene which has since pulled away, but no injuries are confirmed at last check.

A major hit-and-run crash has been reported in Lafayette as of approximately 6:45 a.m Tuesday.

According to the Lafayette Parish Communication District, the crash occurred near Eraste Landry and Easy Road. That's near Lafayette Oaks, about four blocks west of Bertrand Drive near Coulee Mine, and about one block east of Circle K.

