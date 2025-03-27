UPDATE: Crash clear at Eraste Landry & Ambassador Caffery following lane closure

UPDATE (6:30 a.m. Thursday) - According to the Lafayette Parish Watch Commander, the site of the major crash at Eraste Landry and Ambassador Caffery is now clear.

He says you may still experience some delays in the coming minutes, but not for long.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

The left turn lane is blocked by a firetruck at Eraste Landry Road and Ambassador Caffery Parkway following a major crash reported just before 6:00 a.m.

According to police, no injuries are reported and traffic is moving, but you can expect delays traveling through the area.

KATC will keep you updated as more information from authorities comes in.

