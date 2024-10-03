Evangeline Thruway reopens following crash

LAFAYETTE, La. — The NE Evangeline Thruway is now open for travel, according to police.

————————-

All three lanes of Northbound NE Evangeline Thruway near East Simcoe Street are closed to traffic, according to Lafayette Police Department.

Officers say it's because of a downed traffic signal utility pole. LPD reports that this happened after a three-vehicle crash just before 2 a.m. Thursday, where one of the cars involved crashed into the pole.

Thankfully, there are no major injuries reported from the incident, but we're told the road is expected to be closed for the next several hours while workers remove and replace the damaged utility pole.

KATC will keep you updated as more information comes in from police.

------------------------------------------------------------

