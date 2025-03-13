Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

UPDATE: All lanes open at I-49 N and Gloria Switch

Crash on I-49 N near Gloria Switch
Alec Green Jr.
A morning crash at the overpass on I-49 N and Gloria Switch Road Thursday, March 13.
Crash on I-49 N near Gloria Switch
Posted
and last updated

UPDATE, Thursday 8:29 a.m.: DOTD reports all lanes are now open on I-49 N at LA 98 (Gloria Switch). Congestion remains at I-10.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

A crash on I-49 heading north has caused the highway to close in that direction. DOTD reports that congestion has reached I-10 as of around 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to a viewer who submitted photos, there is a truck hanging from the overpass, causing traffic to be detoured down Gloria Switch Road, exit two.

Highway blocked at Gloria Switch on I-49

Police and other first responders are present. No further information is available at this time.

KATC will keep you updated as more information comes in from officials.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.