UPDATE: All lanes open at I-49 N and Gloria Switch

UPDATE, Thursday 8:29 a.m.: DOTD reports all lanes are now open on I-49 N at LA 98 (Gloria Switch). Congestion remains at I-10.

A crash on I-49 heading north has caused the highway to close in that direction. DOTD reports that congestion has reached I-10 as of around 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to a viewer who submitted photos, there is a truck hanging from the overpass, causing traffic to be detoured down Gloria Switch Road, exit two.

Alec Green, Jr.

Police and other first responders are present. No further information is available at this time.

KATC will keep you updated as more information comes in from officials.

