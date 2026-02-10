UPDATE: All lanes now open on I-10 east near Whiskey Bay

UPDATE:

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, all lanes are now open on I-10 east before Whiskey Bay following a vehicle fire.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The right lane of I-10 east before Whiskey Bay is blocked due to a vehicle fire, with traffic congestion extending back to Atchafalaya River Highway, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

Officials are advising motorists to use alternate routes.

