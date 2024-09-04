Driving over the Atchafalaya bridge? Lane closures starting this week

ST. MARTIN, La. — If your morning commute takes you over the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge, get ready for some lane closures.

According to the Department of Transportation and Development this week you can expect alternating lane closures on both eastbound and westbound lanes for bridge inspection.

Eastbound Lane Closures:



Tuesday, September 3, from 6:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

Thursday, September 5, from 6:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

Monday, September 9, from 6:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

Friday, September 13, from 6:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.



Westbound Lane Closures:



Wednesday, September 4, from 6:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

Friday, September 6, from 6:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

Tuesday, September 10, from 6:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.



The bridge will still be open to traffic with a 16-foot lane restriction on over-sized loads passing through DOTD work zones.

The department would also like to remind those traveling on the bridge to be mindful of work crews and to follow speed limit signs.

Safe driving everyone!

Read More

