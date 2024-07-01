Crash involving 18-wheelers leaves 40k pounds of candles on I-10

On Sunday, June 30, Louisiana State Police responded to a crash on Interstate 10 westbound at LA 415. The crash left thousands of pounds of candles on the roadway in West Baton Rouge Parish.

According to State Police, the crash involved four overturned 18-wheelers and a passenger car. About 40,000 pounds of candles were scattered across the westbound lanes of Interstate 10.

All lanes of traffic have since been reopened, officials report.

Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) workers, heavy-duty wreckers and cleanup crews worked to help reopen the roadway.