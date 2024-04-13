Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Camellia at Johnston down to one lane Sunday

46159783-SnipImage(12).jpg
Lafayette Consolidated Government
The northwest bound outside lane on Camellia Boulevard at its intersection with Johnston Street will be closed on April 14.
46159783-SnipImage(12).jpg
Posted at 6:16 PM, Apr 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-13 19:16:25-04

LAFAYETTE, La. — The northbound outside lane of Camellia Boulevard at the intersection of Johnston Street will be closed on Sunday.

The closure is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on April 14, 2024, according to Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG).

The contractor will position a crane within the travel lane to remove and install a new business sign at The Storage Center.

LCG officials said traffic control devices will be used to reduce Camellia Boulevard to one lane prior to the intersection with Johnston Street.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.