Camellia at Johnston down to one lane Sunday

LAFAYETTE, La. — The northbound outside lane of Camellia Boulevard at the intersection of Johnston Street will be closed on Sunday.

The closure is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on April 14, 2024, according to Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG).

The contractor will position a crane within the travel lane to remove and install a new business sign at The Storage Center.

LCG officials said traffic control devices will be used to reduce Camellia Boulevard to one lane prior to the intersection with Johnston Street.