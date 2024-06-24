Watch Now
Aymar Road in Lafayette to close for construction

Lafayette Consolidated Government
Aymar Road
Aymar Rd.jpg
Posted at 11:42 AM, Jun 24, 2024

LAFAYETTE, La. — Starting June 25, 2024, the 100 block of Aymar Road in Lafayette will be closed to all traffic for construction, city officials recently announced.

According to Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG), the roadway is scheduled to close daily for two weeks from 7:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Construction is set to be completed by July 9, 2024, weather permitting.

Jamie Boudreaux, a spokesperson for LCG, said Public Works crews will conduct drainage infrastructure construction. Local access will be maintained for residents and businesses in the area.

Detour Route:

Traffic from W. Pinhook Road will be detoured onto Verot School Road then back to Aymar Road.

