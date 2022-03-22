Multi-vehicle crash closes I-10 East on Basin Bridge; traffic detoured at I-49 North

A multi-vehicle crash has closed both lanes of I-10 East at mile marker 134 on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge in Iberville Parish.

Louisiana State Police say the crash is located one mile west of the the LA Hwy 3000 exit at Ramah.

The crash involves multiple 18-wheelers and passenger vehicles, troopers say.

Louisiana State Police

A detour has been set up along I-49 northbound to US Hwy 190 eastbound.

Troopers say they anticipate an extended roadway closure as crews work to clear the scene.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible and expect heavy delays.

For updates on traffic and detours, visit 511la.org.