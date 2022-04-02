Today only, old fashioned hamburger just 1$ at Judice Inn

Opening time at the Judice Inn is 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The staff won't arrive at work at 8 a.m. on Saturday; instead, they'll arrive at 6 a.m. as part of preparations for over 3,500 burgers.

It will be a celebration of 75 years of Judice Inn on Saturday, with all dishes costing $1.

(Cash is the preferred form of payment today only)

Off-duty law enforcement are also escorting pedestrians across Johnston Street.

You cannot place an order by phone. Bringing cash and parking in the Grand Theatre lot across the street will speed up service at the restaurant, says management.

In a statement by Judice Inn, management says.

"We would like to thank everyone in our community for the support today to celebrate 75 years in business. The extraordinary turnout has been awe inspiring."

