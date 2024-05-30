The Guns Down and Power Up Organization plans its first summer camp

The Guns Down and Power Up organization has been around for seven years in the Lafayette area.

Eric Williams is the program's founder, and he would go around different communities to inform the youth about life choices. Williams went to a few places in Louisiana including Shreveport, Baton Rouge, and Lake Charles.

Opelousas City Marshal Paul Mouton noticed Williams' work and wanted to reward him.

“Mouton reached out to me one day and asked if I could meet up with him,” said Williams. "He acknowledged my work and told me he had a building I could use for a summer camp.”

The building is located at the former North Elementary School in Opelousas. Williams loves the outdoor space he has for the camp, but he also enjoys the classrooms that were granted to him.

“We have basketball courts and a playground for the kids,” said Williams. “I enjoy the classroom too because we can help push the future leaders in our world in an academic way.”

Williams hopes the kids will see their full potential when the camp ends.

“They will learn their value and worth at this camp,” said Williams. The goal is for them to discover their purpose before you head to this camp you will find it.”