The art of goose calling

GUEYDAN, KATC - This weekend marks the 48 annual Duck Festival in Gueydan, the duck capital of America.

People and vendors from across the nation drive miles just to partake in the celebrations. Every year, the festival hosts a duck and goose calling contest where competitors blow a 60-second routine in front of blindfolded judges.

For years, Garrett Cole, a goose caller and Vendetta Waterfowl owner from Lake Charles has tried his best to sound like a bird.

"I first picked up calling when I was probably nine or 10 years old, but I didn't really get into competition calling until after that, when I was 12 years old. I came to Gueydan for the first time and my cousin was calling, and he won in the meat-calling contest, and from there I was like 'man I want to do this,'” he said.

Cole will compete in this year's contest.

"You're mimicking a bird, you're fooling a bird and doing everything you can to fool that bird to get in, but whenever you step on stage, that all changes. You're not only trying to mimic a bird and sound like a bird, but you're playing a song,” he said.

Ages 17 and older can participate. Senior winners will receive plaques and cash prizes. State duck and state speck first-place winners will earn $500, second-place winners will earn $250, and $100 will be awarded for third-place winners.

Open meat duck and open snow first-place winners will earn $300, second-place winners will earn $200, and third-place winners will earn $100.

He says the art of imitation starts with hand placement. “You're going to stick your finger in the end part of the mallard, wrap your fingers around the mallard, your index fingers will sit behind your thumb right here, and then you try your best,” he said.

Cole says goose calling goes beyond melody and sounds— it’s a way of life.

"The drive, the heritage, it's still here. Everybody still loves doing it, and I think if we didn't have any ducks, I'd still be out there trying to find some,” he said.

For a full lineup of the duck festival itinerary, click below.

https://www.katc.com/vermilion-parish/duck-festival-starts-tomorrow

